Jonny Nilsson, Olympic speedskating champ in ’64, dies at 79

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Jonny Nilsson, a Swedish speedskater who won the gold medal in the 10,000 meters at the Winter Olympics at Innsbruck in 1964, has died. He was 79.

Nilsson’s death was announced by his wife, Marianne, on Wednesday. She told Swedish news agency TT that he died during the night.

Nilsson had been suffering from prostate cancer and said last year his condition was getting worse.

He was the world champion in the 10,000 in 1962, and again in the 5,000, 10,000 and allround competition in Karuizawa, Japan, in 1963, setting world-record marks in all three disciplines.

The Olympic gold the following year was his last international title. He also earned 17 Swedish titles in total across the 1,500, 5,000, 10,000 and allround events.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports