Ohio State Update: Buckeyes Add Fifteen To Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame; The Ohio State Trademarks “The”

The Ohio State Buckeyes Athletics Hall of Fame will be adding 15 members into its 2022 class. Now, let’s take a look and see who will be enshrined.

First for football, the trio of Billy Ray Anders, Shawn Springs, and Tom Tupa will be the newest Buckeyes in the Hall of Fame. Springs is the highest draft pick in Ohio State history while Tupa spent 18 years in the NFL.

Aaron Craft and Charles Bolen will represent the basketball program this season while Russ Nagelson and Jonathan Sweet enter as memebers of the baseball program. Craft is the program’s all-time assists and steals leader. Both Nagelson and Sweet were drafted into the MLB.

Greg Bice and Alayna Markwordt are the lacrosse program members entering the Hall of Fame while Joel Brown and Jenna Harris Griffin represent the Buckeyes track program.

Rounding out the 2022 class is Logan Stieber and Dan Whitacre in wrestling, men’s fencing member Adam Crompton, and Ohio State Buckeyes Men’s Soccer coach John Bluem.

Sticking with the Buckeyes theme, The Ohio State Buckeyes can officially use the word “The” after the university approval for the use of it on its clothes and merchandise. The Buckeyes have been attempting to add the word for three years and now it is officially allowed to use it.

The university originally filed for the trademark in 2019 but was denied due to the word being “ornamental”

But now, The Ohio State University will be able to use the word on all of their merchandise.