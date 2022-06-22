Allwell Behavioral Health Opens Linser’s Landing

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Allwell Behavioral Health cut the ribbon on a new location Wednesday.

The new location at 2575 Olde Falls Road opens just in time for the statewide launch of similar initiatives like the July 1st launch of Ohio RISE and the establishment of MRSS services through the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

Linser’s Landing, named after long-time clinician and advocate for the treatment of area youth and adolescents who, along with local agencies, developed programs to aid children and families in crisis, will provide services such as respite and de-escalation.

MRSS Clinic Team Lead Marlayna Adamic says they will also offer Mobile Response and Stabilization Services, both on-site and throughout the community.

The multi-function facility, which includes skill building groups and parent education and support groups, as well as an in-house MRSS Crisis Response team, brings Linser’s vision to life!

“It will be a community and home-based service that we provide to children and families under the age of 21 who might be experiencing any form of crisis as defined by them. It could be a child experiencing trauma and kind of having the lasting effects of that. It could be behavior. It could be an emotional outburst. But the family will call us and we’ll respond within 60 minutes, ” Adamic explained.

The new location provides a safe and welcoming environment, including a Zen Room, and promotes safety, security, compassion, and support.

Adamic says this center and its initiatives are crucial to struggling youth, as well as their families and hopes it helps prevent further trauma.

“I hope that the MRSS program is able to decrease hospitalizations and incarceration for youth. And also to decrease multiple placements. Kids that have to leave their home or move multiple foster homes. And then the respite site, Lindsor’s Landing will provide a break for children and families and a calming, safe place for them,” she told us.

Linser’s Landing will begin with limited hours but will offer 24/7 service soon.

For more information on this program or any of the services Allwell provides, you can call the location directly at the number below or visit https://allwell.org/

Linser’s Landing: 740-260-4081 (Office phone number)

Allwell: 740-454-9766