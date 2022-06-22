Updated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 68° WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Hot & Humid. High 92° WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Early Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Mostly Clear. Low 66° DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will continue to be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the upper sixties near seventy.

Scattered showers and storms will move through the region on Wednesday. The best chances will be in the afternoon into the evening, as a cold front will move through the region. Our region is back in a slight risk so strong to severe storms will be possible, with damaging winds and large hail being the main risks. Wednesday will be another hot day with oppressive humidity. Highs will be in the lower nineties.

Cooler and drier conditions move into the region for your day on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs only reaching into the mid eighties behind the front.

Dry conditions continue, but warmth returns to round out the work week into the start of the weekend. Highs near ninety for both Friday and Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun above.

Scattered showers and storms move back into the region to round out the weekend on Sunday. Highs will again be near ninety.

Dry and cooler conditions return to start off the new work week. Highs will drop into the low eighties on Monday and near eighty on Tuesday. More clouds will be prevalent on Monday than on Tuesday, but we still see lots of sun to start off the new work week.

Have a Great Tuesday Evening!