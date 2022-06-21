Sports Betting Line

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at SAN DIEGO -142 Arizona +120 LA Dodgers -168 at CINCINNATI +142 at MIAMI -180 Colorado +152 at PITTSBURGH OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at ATLANTA -120 San Francisco +102 St. Louis -112 at MILWAUKEE -104 American League Toronto -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114 at BOSTON -152 Detroit +128 N.Y Yankees -146 at TAMPA BAY +124 at MINNESOTA -147 Cleveland +127 Seattle -126 at OAKLAND +108 at LA ANGELS -205 Kansas City +172 Interleague at HOUSTON -148 N.Y Mets +126 Philadelphia -144 at TEXAS +122 at BALTIMORE -134 Washington +114 NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TAMPA BAY OFF Colorado OFF

