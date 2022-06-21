Rangers begin 2-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (36-32, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (31-35, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (4-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Phillies -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a two-game series.

Texas is 14-18 in home games and 31-35 overall. The Rangers have a 10-24 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 36-32 record overall and a 17-15 record on the road. The Phillies are 16-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 10 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .326 batting average to rank second on the Phillies, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 14-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 7-3, .242 batting average, 4.05 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Eli White: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (blister), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.