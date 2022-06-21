Owens Brockway Labor Contract Negotiated

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The employees of Owens Brockway can rest a little easier as the company negotiated a three-year contract with the union to secure wages and benefits. United SteelWorkers Local 105M President Jordan Wilkes said it was one of the best collective bargaining agreements the employees have ever received and is happy to keep financial stability within the community.

“We got 12 percent over three years. So we’re getting over 4 percent a year. We had no changes to healthcare, which that’s never happened. Usually we get a raise and it’s offset by how much our insurance goes up. So that was tremendous. We got a three dollar an hour Skill Adjustment for our skilled workers, our maintenance crew,” Wilkes said. “So it’s phenomenal. It’s actually way beyond anything I thought we would get when we started negotiating way back in March actually.”

Wilkes noted the bottle factory has been in operation over a hundred years and currently employs over 400 people today.

“It’s really family oriented. We’re talking generations after generations of people working here,” Wilkes said. “We make mainly liquor bottles, spirit bottles. Although in the past they’ve made lots of different bottles. They used to make Heinz ketchup bottles here years ago. I mean all kinds, Avon, little bottles. But now we just make liquor bottles primarily. Jack Daniels, Crown Royal are two of the primary people we make bottles for.”

This was Wilkes first collective bargaining process and he expressed much gratitude toward his fellow delegates and the international union for their knowledge and support.