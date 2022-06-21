Grammy Nominated Musician Coming to Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is committed to promoting literacy throughout the county and understands fun activities and encouragement can provide tremendous incentive. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw talks about one of the fun events that coincide with the Summer Reading Program.

“We have some really exciting stuff coming up next week. So like we’ve been saying, our performers are coming back, so we’re back to doing more in-person programs and events. And next week, a week from today, Tuesday, we will be having a Grammy nominated musician named Zak Morgan coming. He’s going to be doing three shows. One here at the John McIntire Library, one at the New Concord Branch Library and then one at Roseville Community Center. So it will be sponsored by the Roseville Library Branch but it’ll be at the Community Center,” Shaw said.

Morgan will be holding interactive concerts where he will share his love of writing, imagination and storytelling with the audiences.

“This is one of our big performers for the Summer Reading Program. So we have a big performer coming basically every week of the summer. So the one for next week is going to be the Zak Morgan show,” Shaw said. “And we’re really excited that we’re able to have him come. We were supported by a grant from the State Library of Ohio and IMLS to bring him here and we’re really excited.”

Shaw noted that this year’s Summer Reading Program is nearly at its halfway point but it’s still not too late to sign up and participate.

For further details about the 2022 Muskingum County Library System’s Summer Reading Program you can visit them online.