Governor announces new pilot program to improve transportation services in rural counties

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tuesday announced that several state and local agencies are joining forces on a pilot program to make transit in Coshocton, Guernsey, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties easier to navigate and more efficient. The new program, Mobility Ohio will be a one-stop hub that will rely on agency coordination and next-generation software tools to allow people to conveniently schedule trips by phone or online.



The $2.8 million grant to create and fund Mobility Ohio is part of the Federal Transit Administration’s Innovative Coordinated Access and Mobility program. For decades, state agencies across the U.S. have acted independently to develop their own programs and policies to provide transportation to eligible customers.

“No one should have to reach out to several different agencies just to schedule a trip to the doctor’s office, grocery store, or work,” said Governor DeWine. “Mobility Ohio will coordinate trips with 40 transit providers to create a safe and reliable resource for transportation. We will continue to look for ways to make transportation more accessible for Ohioans.”

In Ohio, 14 state agencies spend at least $500 million annually to provide transportation services funded by 130 federal programs at 12 federal agencies. All 88 counties are responsible for administering funds at the local level. More than 3,600 entities deliver the service. Mobility Ohio will allow agencies to combine trips and ensure they are paid by the right funding source.

“Governor DeWine always challenges us to find ways to do things better and improve the lives of those we serve. This is an example of doing just that,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. “We’re taking a complicated and cumbersome process and building a new and efficient system that can be a model for the nation.”

Following a successful pilot, the Mobility Ohio Committee plans to deploy the program statewide.

Mobility Ohio Committee members:

Ohio Department of Aging

Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities

Ohio Department of Health

Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services

Ohio Department of Medicaid

Ohio Department of Transportation

Ohio Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov/mobility-ohio.