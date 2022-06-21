Butters will Melt Your Heart

You may recognize this week’s dog of the week because you’ve seen him before. In March, we introduced you to a pet that will be sure to melt your heart.

Butters has visited many people in his time at the Muskingum County K9 and Adoption Center. He’s gone to the store, made an appearance at Farm City Day and even met some friendly people at the Sheriff’s Office.

He’s full of energy and needs an active family that’s willing to take him on walks and play with him in the yard. He gets along great with kids, but he’s not a fan of cats.

“He’s been with two other families. They tried it and naturally they had to keep the cat away from him. He didn’t do harm to anybody,” said Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid. “They had rave reviews about him. They couldn’t say anything bad about him. We know that he’ll make someone a super companion.”

McQuaid said Butters has been at the adoption center awhile and it’s nothing compared to a home.

“We have places for them to go out and look on a daily basis, but that’s not always the way everyday 24/7. When this dog gets home ad gets into a home environment he transforms into a different dog,” said McQuaid.

As a reminder with the hot weather this week make sure your dog has plenty of cold water to drink and keep them out of the sun. McQuaid also said to avoid walking them on hot surfaces like black top because it can burn the pads of their feet.

If you would like to meet Butters or any other dog at the Adoption Center visit them at their location on the East Pike.