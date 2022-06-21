Updated on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog. Mild. Low 59° TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 91° TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog. Warmer. Low 69° DISCUSSION:

Clouds will decrease from partly sunny to mostly clear this evening into the overnight. It will be mild tonight with lows near sixty across the board.

Heat and humidity will be back on the rise as we get into the day on Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near ninety. It will be borderline sticky with dew points back on the rise.

Another hot and muggy day will be had on Wednesday. Highs will be back in the low to mid nineties across the region. We could see how scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday as well. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main priority. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a cold front will move through the region bringing some drier conditions for your day on Thursday.

Thursday will be a little cooler, but still above average with highs in the mid to upper eighties. Then highs will be back into the lower nineties on Friday to round out the work week. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid nineties again on Saturday to start off the weekend.

Shower and storm chances return to end the weekend and start off the new work week. Scattered afternoon into evening storms will enter the region on Sunday. Highs will be near ninety on Sunday. Showers and storms will linger into early Monday morning, but should be done by dawn. Highs will be in the low to mid eighties on Monday.

Have a Great Monday Evening!