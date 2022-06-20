Zanesville Community Theater Offers Summer Day Camp

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Not every child is athletic or has an interest in sports, but that’s ok because there are other forms of entertainment that can be just as alluring and rewarding.

The Zanesville Community Theater offers a Summer Theater Day Camp every summer that introduces youth to the variety of aspects that go into putting on a theatrical performance. ZCT Summer Day Camp Director Sarah Gantzer explains how the participants can benefit from the program.

“7-years-ago, I came up with the idea of taking a bunch of kids and giving them a full theater experience. So they learn a musical in five days. A whole musical. All of the choreography and blocking and lines,” Gantzer said. “They come in and some of them have been in shows before. Most of the kids, this is their first experience ever in theater. So they’re unsure of what to expect but we’re here everyday from 9-to-3 and then they have performances at the end of the week to show off everything they’ve learned.”

Gantzer added that some of the kids are more comfortable backstage working with lighting and props and just like sports it’s a team effort.

“This year the kids are really excited because we’re doing Willie Wonka Kids. So basically it’s a condensed, about 35 minute show that is the same as the movie or the book. You know if they’ve seen Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory then they kind of get an idea,” Gantzer said.

The ZCT Summer Day Campers will be performing this year’s material multiple times this weekend because space is limited and shows sell out quickly.

For more information about the Zanesville Community Theater and purchase tickets for their upcoming events you can visit them online.