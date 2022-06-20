Yankees’ Cole no-hitting Rays thru 7 innings, NY leads 2-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole has no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays through six innings Monday night, and New York leads 2-0.

The 31-year-old right-hander has struck out 12 and walked three, throwing 66 of 103 pitches for strikes at Tropicana Field.

This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless innings. He took a perfect game into the seventh against Detroit on June 3 before Jonathan Schoop’s two-out single.

There have been two no-hitters so far this season, with five New York Mets pitches combining against Philadelphia on April 29 and Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels accomplishing the feat against the Rays on May 10.

Cole walked Ji-Man Choi with two outs in the first and then threw a fastball past Randy Arozarena for a called third strike. After walking Brett Phillips with one out in the fifth and Josh Lowe with two outs, Cole struck out René Pinto with a 99 mph fastball.

Choi ended the sixth with a flyout to the left-field warning track. Cole needed just six pitches to get through the sixth and 10 in the seventh.

Cole, a four-time All-Star, entered 6-1 with a 3.33 ERA. His season high was 114 pitches on May 8 and his career high is 129.

New York took the lead when Anthony Rizzo homered off Shane McClanahan in the first inning. The Yankees got an unearned run in the seventh when Choi stretched at first and dropped the throw from shortstop Vidal Bruján on Jose Trevino’s two-out slow hopper, allowing Gleyber Torres to score from third.

___

