White Sox host the Blue Jays to open 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (38-28, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-33, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-2, 4.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -136, White Sox +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox open a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Chicago is 31-33 overall and 13-17 in home games. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .307.

Toronto is 38-28 overall and 17-14 on the road. The Blue Jays have gone 17-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads Chicago with nine home runs while slugging .441. Danny Mendick is 10-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 17 home runs while slugging .510. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .310 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Leury Garcia: day-to-day (side), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.