Sea Dogs beat Hamilton 5-3 in opener of Memorial Cup return

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Ryan Francis had a goal and two assists and the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 5-3 on Monday night in the Memorial Cup opener.

Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-team junior tournament opened at TD Station for the start of round-robin play. The championship features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.

Yan Kuznetsov, Raivis Kristians Ansons, William Dufour and Peter Reynolds scored for the Sea Dogs, who outshot Hamilton 35-20. Philippe Daoust had three assists and Nikolas Hurtubise made 17 saves for the host Sea Dogs.

Ryan Winterton had two goals and an assist and Avery Hayes added a goal and assist for the Ontario Hockey League champion Bulldogs. Marco Constantini finished with 30 saves.

Saint John lost in the first round of QMJHL playoffs, falling 3-2 to Rimouski in a best-of-five series. The Sea Dogs played for the first time since May 12.

On Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oil Kings will face the Shawinigan Cataractes. Edmonton won the Western Hockey League and Shawinigan took the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title.