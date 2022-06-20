MVHC-Cambridge forms Partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Two pediatric physicians familiar with the Cambridge area have joined the Nationwide Children’s Hospital team of physicians to provide pediatric services in partnership with the MVHC in Cambridge.

Doctors Suresh Thakker and Ellen Kumler previously practiced at Superior Med Pediatrics in Cambridge. They joined the MVHC’s two other pediatric physicians to provide care to the community.

It helps provide primary care to the children Guernsey County area and give them better access to care in most cases allowing them to see a doctor the same day without waiting long periods for an appointment.

“The main goal here to be able to provide pediatric services consistently to all members of the community with really the social deterrents of health that impact primary care and our patients. This is a way that we can ensure that every member of our community has access to all the same levels of services,” said Dan Atkinson the MVHC CEO. “

By partnering with Nationwide Children’s Hospital it also allows for shared services between the two entities.

“We have access to the great care that they provide in Franklin county at the main campus so we’re on the same electronic medical record platform so there is a lot of connectivity. There’s a chance of the pediatricians to directly connect with the staff specialists in Columbus and connect the patient to those hire level of services that we don’t provide in our local community,” said Atkinson.

Doctors Thakker and Kumber started seeing patients at the beginning of June.

