Updated on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low 55° MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Spotty/Scat’d Shower/Storm. High 80° MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 58° DISCUSSION:

Another unseasonably cool BUT very comfortable day with highs officially only reaching 77° this afternoon.

We’ll see clouds increasing through the overnight hours with highs falling into the mid-50s with just a light northerly wind 5-7 mph.

Highs get back into the 80s once again for Monday with partly cloudy skies and the slight chance for a few spotty/scattered showers and/or storms with the passage of a warm front through the region. Otherwise we’ll see a partly cloudy, comfortable, and fairly seasonal day.

The heat makes its return Tuesday with highs in the low-90s, lows around 70°, mostly sunny skies, and increasing humidity/dew points once again, especially for Wednesday.

Temperatures remain hot for Wednesday with highs in the 90s once again, humidity at its peak and the chance for a few showers and possibly some storms as well. Heat indices look to be in the upper 90s and lows drop into the upper 60s.

A touch cooler for Thursday and into Friday with a small pull back in temperatures into the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine.

90s return for the weekend, along with plenty of sunshine. So get ready for another stretch of hot summer weather!

Have a great evening!