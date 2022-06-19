ZDGA Golf Tournament Champion is Crowned

ZANESVILLE, OH- It was round 3 at Zanesville Country Club with the ZDGA title on the line. We had many local golfers from around the county making a appearance and doing amazing work on the fair ways.

Blake Hartford came into todays round with a slight lead and would do his best to try and keep it. But with other players like Brad Baker and Dalton Crowley right over his shoulder Hartford couldn’t fold under the pressure.

Baker and Crowley both would finish the tournament tied for second place at 2 over par and Hartford would squeak out the victory with a even score after going for par on over 7 of his holes on the day.

“It was awesome I got to meet a lot of people I wouldn’t have any other way and everyone here is just so nice and welcoming and my first appearance I kind of figured it might be a little animosity showing you know I’m from Texas just moved here a year ago but everyone is just amazing ZGA is a great organization love everyone that’s apart of it and yea every pairing I had was a bunch of really good guys and we had a great time

Yea not getting to play in as many tournaments as I use to I mean a win is just fun there’s a lot of nerves I don’t usually feel a lot of pressure I’m not use to feeling anymore so it’s pretty cool any time you get a win it’s cool especially this being my first time playing it was really exciting I had a great time,” said Blake Hartford.