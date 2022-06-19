Zane’s Trace Commemoration Wraps Up its Final Day of Festivities

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Sunday was the final day of the Zane’s Trace Commemoration festivities, marking the end of the community-wide celebration.

This past weekend, Zanesville gathered in the Putnam Historic District to celebrate the return of the Zane’s Trace Commemoration and Zanesville’s 225th birthday.

Citizens could gather at Putnam’s Landing Park to listen to live music, eat at a variety of local food vendors, and explore the neighborhood artesian booths. The festival focused on honoring Zanesville’s rich history while educating attendees on the vibrance of Muskingum County in the present day.

One artist, Stoey Stout – aka the Gourd Guru, was one of the vendors at today’s event, showcasing the unique middle-eastern inspired birdhouses he and his wife make together. Stout shared the importance of uniting the community through an event like this and how the timing of this celebration couldn’t have been more perfect.

“Really, it’s a community festival where people are just coming and getting together after a long time of not getting together – and just enjoying the sunshine and what beautiful weather we have had this weekend.”

While the event celebrated artists – it additionally honored the future generation of Zanesville. The Commemoration named a scholarship recipient and ambassador for the event, high-school student Caleb Silva, acknowledging the large amounts of community service he has already completed in the Zanesville community.

Gary Allen, the History Chairperson of the Zane’s Trace Commemoration, spoke to the value of showing Zanesville’s roots – and how after the success of this year’s event, the committee is already excited for the future.

“It’s just absolutely amazing the impact that the celebration has had on the community, and next year will be better!”

For more information about the celebration and the vendors, visit Zane’s Trace Commemoration website.