Temperatures on the Rise: What to do When You Hear the Term “Heat Index”

ZANEVILLE, Ohio – Over the past few weeks, Ohio has been feeling the heat. With temperatures on the climb – most Ohioans have been constantly hearing the phrase “heat index” and “heat index advisory”.

But what is a “heat index”? And how does it affect us here in Ohio?

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) – the heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels outside when humidity and other factors are considered along with the temperature.

This is useful because many different things can make it feel hot outside. Things like moisture or humidity that’s in the air can make it feel hotter – whereas a nice breeze can cool us down a bit.

The NWS uses the heat index to let people know how much heat the human body can handle before it becomes dangerous. When the heat index reaches a dangerous level, it can cause sunstroke, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion. For those doing physical activities or who are outside long enough under those conditions, heatstroke is also a risk.

So the next time you see a heat index on the news, check with your local meteorologist for safety information and measures. Be sure to avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day, and try and hydrate yourself as much as possible.