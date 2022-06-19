Astros and White Sox play to decide series winner

Chicago White Sox (31-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-25, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.92 ERA, .93 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -169, White Sox +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Houston has gone 17-11 at home and 40-25 overall. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.05 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Chicago is 31-32 overall and 18-15 on the road. The White Sox have a 9-26 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 28 extra base hits (eight doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Kyle Tucker is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has nine doubles and six home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 10-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 5-5, .305 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Leury Garcia: day-to-day (side), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.