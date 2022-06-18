Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over White Sox into game 2

Chicago White Sox (30-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (40-24, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (8-2, 1.94 ERA, .81 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -227, White Sox +189; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has gone 17-10 in home games and 40-24 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Chicago has a 30-32 record overall and a 17-15 record in road games. The White Sox have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 16-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has nine home runs, 33 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .268 for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 17-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .299 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Jacob Meyers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (left elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.