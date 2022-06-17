Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration.

The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration began in the 70s and provided a place for the whole community to celebrate the rich history of Zanesville. However, in the 1990s, the event closed – only to return almost 25 years later on Zanesville’s 225th birthday.

President of the Commemoration Rick Buck shared the various events offered at the celebration and how community members can get involved in the historic festival.

“We’re going to have everything; We will have a parade tomorrow morning at 10 o’clock downtown, we’ll have the ‘Anything That Floats But Not a Boat’ Race on Sunday, we’ll have live music here later and all weekend, we’ll have adult beverages, we have a kids area where kids can play and have fun and enjoy themselves – there is a little bit of everything for everybody.”

The commemoration honors the original Zane’s Trace Trail that bisected Zanesville before the city was established. The festival is utilizing the tribute to Zane’s Trace and the location in the Historic Putnam District as fuel for educating festival-goers on the rich history the Zanesville area provides.

Art Booths at the Festival Stephanie Devour, local history lover and volunteer Community Raffle

Buck says that the historical significance of this weekend provides the community with the chance to preserve the heritage of Zanesville for generations to come.

“We have got to get it out to the younger generation, so it stays alive. Keeping Zanesville’s heritage alive – that’s what our main goal is.”

The commemoration will host a parade throughout downtown Zanesville tomorrow, with the Festival opening immediately after. For more information about the events being held, visit Zane’s Trace Commission Website or Facebook page.