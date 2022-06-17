Reds host the Brewers to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (35-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-7, 5.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -112, Reds -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Cincinnati is 23-40 overall and 12-17 in home games. The Reds have gone 13-28 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Milwaukee is 35-30 overall and 20-18 in road games. The Brewers rank third in the NL with 81 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The matchup Friday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 13 home runs while slugging .515. Tommy Pham is 10-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez ranks second on the Brewers with a .252 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 38 RBI. Christian Yelich is 14-for-43 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Brewers: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.