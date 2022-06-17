Obstruction call helps Phils sweep Nats for 14th win 16

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead two-run single in the 10th inning with the aid of an obstruction call, and the Philadelphia Phillies won 8-7 to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals on Friday night, their 14th victory in 16 games.

Bryce Harper had three hits against his old team, helping the Phillies win 5-3 in the opener.

Josh Bell homered twice in the nightcap and three times on the day for the Nationals.

Matt Vierling’s first multihomer game helped the Phillies in the second game, when Washington’s losing streak stretched to seven.

Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius made a poor throw for a game-tying error on what should have been a game-ending grounder by Nelson Cruz.

With the score 6-6 in the 10th, Realmuto singled to center off Steve Cishek (0-2) with one out and men on second and third. Kyle Schwarber, the automatic runner at the start of the inning, scored easily, and Rhys Hoskins collided with shortstop Luis García. Third base coach Dusty Wathan sent Hoskins, and while the throw was easily in time, umpires allowed Hoskins to score on García’s obstruction.

Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected by crew chief Dan Iassogna for arguing the play.

Ehire Adrianza hit an RBI double in the bottom half off José Alvarado (1-1).

Washington fell to an NL-worst 23-45. The Nationals have lost 10 of 12 overall and 10 consecutive home games to the Phillies.

Philadelphia improved to 13-2 under interim manager Rob Thomson and moved four games over .500 for the first time this season. The Phillies have won 11 in a row against the Nationals, their longest streak ever against the franchise. Philadelphia took 10 in a row from the 1991 Montreal Expos.

Vierling, who entered with one home run in 66 at-bats, went deep off Paolo Espino to lead off the third inning of the second game and homered in the ninth against Tanner Rainey for a 6-5 lead.

In the first game, Castellanos hit a two-run double in the first off Joan Adon as the Phillies built an early 4-0 lead. Brad Hand worked out of a two-on, one-out jam of his own making in the ninth for his second save.

Ranger Suárez (5-4) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings as the teams made up a game postponed by the lockout. Adon (1-11), summoned as the Nationals’ 27th man, allowed four runs in five innings while extending his major league lead in losses.

ON THE NUMBER

Former Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman’s No. 11, which will be retired Saturday, was painted on the field in foul territory along both baselines. Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first draft pick after moving to Washington and played his entire 16-season career with the franchise.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Evan Lee departed in the seventh after walking four of his last five batters. He also threw two wild pitches in that stretch, and will have his shoulder examined. “When he misses the strike zone like that, I thought there was something wrong with him,” manager Dave Martinez said. “So we’re going to check him out.”

ROSTER MOVE

Washington recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester before the first game and optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochester. Machado was 0-0 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 games for the Nationals.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.42 ERA), who allowed 11 earned runs in nine innings over two starts against Washington last season, gets the nod Saturday.

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33) is 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA over his last three outings and makes his first start since June 8.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports