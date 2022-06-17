Nelson T. Gant Foundation to Host Juneteenth Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Nelson T. Gant Foundation is having a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom.

This free event is this Saturday, June 18th from 4 PM to 10 PM at the Gant Homestead.

Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19th and marks the 1865 proclamation of the emancipation of hundreds of thousands of slaves hidden in Texas after the nationwide emancipation proclamation two years prior.

Steve Stewart, President of the Nelson T Gant Foundation says he feels this holiday, more than any other holiday, represents America.

“When we look at what happened as far as the contribution that African Americans made to building this country. And we look at the sacrifices that they went through. We look at the decimation of families that happened under slavery. When it finally reached that point where freedom was at last granted to the people there in Texas, it was granted to more than just the people in Texas. What it did was, it gave African Americans the opportunity to experience what America really is. And that is life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,’ Stewart told us.

Plenty of fun, including live music from several talented musicians and the Calvary Baptist Church Choir, games, trivia, a quilt (pictured below) raffle and even a fish fry and desserts from Tapa’s Caribbean.

A variety of local vendors, including representatives from Allwell Behavioral Health, Muskingum Behavioral Health, and Lelia Payton Counseling Center will also be there.

“A lot of them are servicing the community with, we’re focusing on physical and mental health, depression and suicide, human trafficking. Just an array of things that are happening in our society and we just want to focus on people getting the information and knowledge that they need,” says foundation member Brenda Curtis.

Tours of the Gant Home will also be available during the celebration and all are encouraged to join in the fun and fellowship!

The Gant homestead is located at 1845 West Main Street here in Zanesville and they look forward to seeing the community come out and celebrate!