Local Students Participate in Performing Arts Showcase

DUNCAN FALLS, Oh – Elementary students from Franklin Local Schools put on a Performing Arts Showcase Friday afternoon.

Parents, students, and families gathered at Philo High School for the showcase, featuring songs from the musical Annie including well-know musical numbers ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘It’s The Hard Knock Life.”

This was part of a newly created Performing Arts Summer Camp geared towards elementary school students.

Heather Fisher, reading teacher and one of the directors of the showcases says most students had never done ballet or participated in something like this before

“I had my daughter who has taken ballet, bring a pair of point shoes so she could show them the difference between flat ballet shoes and standing on point. But for most of them, who’ve never taken ballet, never been on the stage, especially due to COVID. We haven’t had very many music programs at our school over the last couple of years. So this is their first time and I think they just did amazing,” Fisher said.

This was the first year for the performing arts summer program and one of the first of its kind in the area.

Franklin Local Schools Performing Arts teacher Stina Harrop says she would love to see this become a yearly summer offering and hopes it will help young students learn valuable life skills.

“My hope is that they will continue to grow as young, successful children, wheter it be in education, in their social realm of whatever it is that they do. But to grow in confidence and their ability to do other things in life. I think that the arts gives them those skills and that skillset to be able to be successful,” Harrop told us.

Harrop and Fisher are very proud of all the students that participated and performed and are extremely thankful fo all who made this possible!

Both teachers are excited for the future of this summer program and the district’s Performing Arts Program, which is building a new theater soon!