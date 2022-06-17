First Annual Zane’s Trace Kayak Race

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pea Ohana, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and The Barn have partnered together to host the First Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration Kayak Race and Float Day.

There will also be an opportunity to enjoy some of the experiences Pea Ohana offers.

The day kicks off at 10 AM with kayak races. After the races, you’ll be able to take part in float day and take a tube ride down the river!

“They come to the barn. They show up here. And then our bus will pick them up here and then take them to our drop spot where they will enjoy their float, they’re gonna go down the river and then we will bring them back to The Barn for activities Jim will host here,” says Bear Davis, owner of Pea Ohana Watersports.

There will be plenty to do at the barn including live music on the patio from Ethan Timm, 50/50 raffles, food and drinks, and more!

Watson, Mainini, and Davis are excited for all the fun and are ready to support some amazing cause and businesses!

“We just want to be part of this to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters as well as Pea Ohana with being able to help the community have an outlet to go out and have some fun and beagle to support a great organization like Big Brothers Big Sisters,” The Barn Zanesville Owner, Jim Watson.

“I think everybody should come out and try to support a new local business. I think that’s super important and they’re doing great things already for community partners. Local agencies like us. It’s just a really exciting time and an opportunity to come back and have a little fun on the weekend,” Big Brother Big Sisters of Zanesville Executive Director Katie Mainini told us.

They say it’s a great opportunity for fellowship and fun while supporting a great cause!

If you would like information or to register for the event, visit the Pea Ohana website at peaohana.com.