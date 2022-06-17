Falls Township Hosts Special Father’s Day Chicken Barbecue

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – As Father’s Day approaches this weekend, so does the Falls Township Fire Departments Father’s Day Chicken Barbecue return.

Firefighters from 2 locations within the Falls Township area will be cooking barbecue chicken dinners for the community in celebration of Father’s Day.

This tradition started in 1964, providing a day for the community to connect with the department through food and fellowship. For this year’s event, they will be welcoming visitors for dine-in and carry-out at their Dillon Falls Road station – with an additional option for drive-thru being added at their Richey Road Station.

Fire Chief Brady Johnson said this event is the perfect opportunity for the fire department to showcase its continued community support.

“We just like to be able to have them come here and see what we have – let them know what we offer so they can see our equipment, meet their firefighters, and to just tell all the dads Happy Father’s Day and have some chicken; we’ll take care of the cooking this year.”

Fire Chief Brady Johnson

Dinners will begin to be served at 11 am, with the first chickens going on the barbecue at around 5:30 in the morning. The fireman will cook 1600 chicken halves themselves and will continue service until they sell out. The dinners will come with half a chicken, a bag of chips, a macaroni salad, and a dinner roll.

Chief Brady expressed the Falls Township Department’s excitement as they approach the event.

“Come out, support your local fire department, come look at our equipment, meet some of your firefighters and have a good time!”

For more information about the Chicken Barbecue, visit the Falls Township Fire Department’s Facebook Page.