Updated on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT TODAY: Spotty Shower South. Partly Cloudy. Breezy. Warm & Less Muggy. High 86° TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Much Cooler & Comfy. Low 55° SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 73° DISCUSSION:

A spotty shower chance south of I-70, mainly around midday, with otherwise partly cloudy skies across SE Ohio. Humidity will become more comfortable late this morning into the afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s today. Winds will be on the stronger side this afternoon, with sustained winds out of the west northwest between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, along with breezy conditions persisting as cooler air moves in from the northwest. Winds will be once again between 5 and 15 mph sustained, out of the northwest, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph at times. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

As we head into the weekend, it will be rather chilly, as highs only climb into the lower 70s on Saturday, under partly cloudy skies. Father’s Day will begin on a chilly note, as morning lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50. More sunshine will be had on Sunday, with highs topping off in the mid to upper 70s.

Heat and humidity will build back in for the beginning of the new work week, as highs will top off in the low to mid 80s on Monday. Low to mid 90s will return to the region by Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will be very slight on Monday and Tuesday; but they will increase as we head into the day on Wednesday, and will linger into the day on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!