Winker, Mariners avoid arbitration with $14.5M, 2-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and the Seattle Mariners avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed Thursday to a $14.5 million, two-year contract.

Winker gets $6.25 million this year and $8.25 million in 2023.

In the second season, he can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $100,000 each for 500 and 550, and $200,000 for 600.

He also can earn award bonuses of $150,000 for MVP, $100,000 for World Series MVP, and $50,000 each for All-Star election, League Championship Series MVP, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove. He would get $25,000 for an All-Star selection.

The 28-year-old had been scheduled for a hearing next Wednesday.

When proposed figures were exchanged in March, Winker asked for a raise from $3.15 million to $7 million and Seattle offered $5.4 million.

Winker was a first-time All-Star last year for Cincinnati, setting career bests with a .305 average, 24 homers and 71 RBIs. He was traded in March with third baseman Eugenio Suárez for pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, top pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and right-hander Connor Phillips.

Winker is hitting 214 with four homers and 24 RBIs this season. he leads the AL with 38 walks.

