South Zanesville Fire Department Presented with Check from Shriners￼

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was given a donation from Shriners.

Zavi Shriner’s Club Representative Tim Snelling presented Chief Russell Taylor with the check Thursday afternoon.

The donation, totaling over five thousand dollars will aid the department in the purchase of new equipment.

Chief Russell Taylor says this will greatly benefit them out in the field as well.

“This will allow us to buy pediatric and infant training supplies in order to better prepare our people if they happen to run across a pediatric patient or an adolescent patient to help them take better care of that patient,” Chief Taylor explained.

Snelling says the Shriner’s Club is excited to be able to provide this donation to the department.

“We are excited that we could give to our local fire departments. We’re not the only ones. Shrine clubs give them all over the state of Ohio and all over the nation. And it’s just a way to help prepare them so they have the equipment to help the children,” he said.

Chief Taylor is extremely grateful! He would also like to remind the community about the Meat Raffle this Saturday.

Doors open at 6 PM and the raffle begins at 7 PM. Admission is $5 and drinks and snacks are included and Chief Taylor says to be sure to bring a cooler for your winnings!

The raffle will be at Prophets Park, located at 2560 Old River Road in Zanesville and will raise even more funds for the department! For more information contact either Tim or Russell at:

Russell: (740)-252-8325 or Tim: (740)-252-2262