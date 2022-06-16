Guernsey-Muskingum Electric Cooperative Works to Restore Power after Monday’s Severe Storms

NEW CONCORD, Oh – After severe storms Monday night that left a trail of damage, over a thousand Guernsey-Muskingum Electric customers are still without power.

Crews from across the region are working tirelessly to get power restored and hope to have the lights…and air conditioning back on by Friday.

In the immediate aftermath of Monday’s storms, over 6,000 outages were reported.

Hill says they’re working as fast as they can to make repairs to damaged power lines and equipment but heat and large amounts of debris are adding an extra challenge for crews.

“Whatever the temperature is outside, you gotta magnify that probably times two on what they’re feeling inside, against their body with trying to maintain, keep the sweat and stuff out of their eyes as they’re trying to work with, you know, 7,000 Volts of electricity,” he said.

In some cases, workers have also run into bigger issues than anticipated.

Hill says most damaged poles were off the road and difficult for crews to reach.

“I think we had eight as of yesterday morning that we identified, that we’re still trying to identify in some areas how many of those. And most of those poles are all off the road. So it takes longer to get those poles drug in and set, because most of our trucks can’t get off the road,” Hill explained.

While they don’t anticipate any more outages, with more storms in the forecast, crews are prepared.

Hill thanks customers for their patience and encourages people to just be neighborly, help one another, and look out for those left most vulnerable to this heat.