Bobcat Enterprises Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Thursday, June 16th Bobcat enterprises hosted its grand opening celebration almost two years after the store initially opened its doors to the public.

The Zanesville location of Bobcat Enterprises opened in June of 2020, enabling the pandemic to push the official ribbon-cutting ceremony back.

Bobcat Enterprises is an industrial equipment company founded out of Hamilton, Ohio, back in 1975. Since then, the enterprise has grown to cover markets in most of southern Ohio – making its newest location in Zanesville a step forward in its expansion efforts.

Jay Heid, a territory manager with Bobcat Enterprises, discussed the delay in the opening celebration due to pandemic complications and how today’s event was the original goal intended upon opening.

“We obviously wanted to have this grand opening back in 2020 when we officially opened our doors that June. We had a small soft opening, but because of COVID and some of the restrictions and guidelines we weren’t able to have the opening that we wanted to have.”

Official Ribbon cutting Employees assisting new customers Grand Prize offered at celebration

Through this location in Zanesville, Bobcat has introduced itself into the compact tractor market – opening its doors to not only the new community but now new customers as well.

Heid spoke about the continued customer loyalty Bobcat has found in Southern Ohio and the value of its presence in the Muskingum Valley region.

“We wanted to come out here and show the Bobcat name and stand behind it – and help our customers that are Bobcat loyal out here as much as we possibly could.”

Bobcat Enterprises of Zanesville will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5 pm and will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.