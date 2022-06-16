Animal Shelter Society Presents WHIZ With Paw-sitive Partner Award

ZANESVILLE, Oh – WHIZ was presented with the Animal Shelter Society’s first Paw-sitive Partner award.

The shelter’s general manager, April Cohagen-Gibson presented the award to W-H-I-Z Media President Hank Littick, as well as News Director Nichole Hannahs and Radio Programming Director Brenda Larrick Thursday morning.

The award recognizes individuals and businesses in the community who help support the shelter.

Cohagen-Gibson says W-H-I-Z has helped bring awareness to the shelter and its efforts.

“The Littick family and WHIZ have done phenomenal things for this community. And we would not be able to do what we do without that support. Hank Littick and his family have always come through for us. His employees, his staff. You know, visiting us every week. It’s that little bit of air time that helps us get our word out and what we’re doing at that shelter,” she said.

The Animal Shelter Society looks forward to recognizing other Paw-sitive Partners in the future as well.

WHIZ Media President Hank Littick is excited to continue the partnership between the shelter.

“So we hope to continue that tradition and keep things moving. The animal shelter is a fantastic place for our community. They do a wonderful job. They keep the animals from abandonment and it’s a facility that’s really doing a lot of good for our community as well,” Littick said.

April adds that the shelter is currently looking for fosters for puppies and kittens at the shelter.

She also reminds pet owners to be mindful of the heat, keep pets inside as much as possible and ensure they have access to fresh, cold water. As a good rule of thumb, she says if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog, especially on the concrete. A good way to check this is to feel the sidewalk. And if you can’t stand it for more than about 3 seconds, it is too hot for your dog and their paws.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, you can fill out an application on their website, animalsheltersociety.org.You can also register there for the Putts for Paws Golf Outing.