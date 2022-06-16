Updated on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT TODAY: Hot & Humid. PM Scattered Showers & Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Breezy. High 91° TONIGHT: Scattered Early Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 72° FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler & Less Muggy. High 86° DISCUSSION:

Another hot and humid day across SE Ohio, with highs around 90 this afternoon. Heat Index Values will be as warm as 104° during the mid to late afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in for the mid to late afternoon into this evening, along with strong to severe storm chances as a cold front moves into the region. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns, but isolated large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Shower and storm chances will linger into the late evening, along with the chance for strong to severe storms. We will see partly cloudy skies after midnight, with lows in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions will linger into the overnight, but they will begin to lessen closer to dawn.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will be slightly cooler, as highs top off in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be lower as the day progresses on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy across the region.

It will be down right chilly as we head into the weekend, as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop to around 50 Saturday night into Sunday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, so no worries for outdoor plans with Dad either Saturday or Sunday.

As we head into the new work week, the heat will begin to build back into the region. Highs will warm into the mid 80s again on Monday, and into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday into Wednesday! Shower and storm chances will also return, especially on Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!