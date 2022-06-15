Zane State College Foundation Hosts Annual Women’s Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane State College Foundation is hosting its 12th annual fundraising event, Morning Tee Drive for Women, later this month at the Zanesville Country Club.

Women can register to participate in a four-lady scramble outing raising money for scholarships delegated to female Zane State students.

The event will begin with a golf clinic at 9 am and a shotgun start at 10 am. After the outing, guests and non-golfers are invited to a lunch hosted at the Zanesville Country Club. Different incentives will be available for players, such as mulligans-for-purchase and a cash prize for the first ball in the hole. Awards will be given for the first, second, and third-place teams, along with the longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, and longest putt.

Katlyn Porter, the Director of Advancement at Zane State College, spoke about the importance of this event and the lasting impact it has had on the student population.

“The foundation has been able to award over 4 million dollars in scholarships to over 3,500 students, and again, this wouldn’t be possible without the continued support from our community.”

The outing proceeds will benefit women attending Zane State College by providing scholarships. Female students make up two-thirds of the student body at Zane State, most of whom balance their schoolwork with a career and raising a family.

Porter shared the value of an event like this and encouraged the community to attend and support the young female students in the Zanesville area.

“It’s a great opportunity for our ladies all from our community to come and raise money for scholarships for our female students at Zane State.”

Those interested in participating can visit Zane State’s website. Registration closes on June 17th for those wanting to participate in the tournament.

Non-golfers interested in sponsoring the event on behalf of their business can register until June 21st.