Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press2
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Diego -164 at CHICAGO CUBS +138
Philadelphia -210 at WASHINGTON +176
at N.Y METS -132 Milwaukee +112
American League
at BOSTON -138 Oakland +118
at TORONTO -245 Baltimore +200
at N.Y YANKEES -167 Tampa Bay +148
Texas -126 at DETROIT +108
LA Angels -120 at SEATTLE +102
Interleague
at COLORADO -120 Cleveland +102
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 4 (210) Golden State

