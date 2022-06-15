Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning.

American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the state. Some areas of the state are still experiencing severe weather and road closures.

AEP tweeted that they’re working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power. In some areas of Cambridge and Zanesville they’re using drones to assist in assessments of lines.

The company reported that crews worked through the night to restore power. However, more bad weather over the next few days could affect restoration times and cause more outages.

Here is a look at the restoration times as reported by AEP late Tuesday night.

CROOKSVILLE: 1PM WEDNESDAY

MCCONNELSVILLE: 5PM THURSDAY

COSHOCTON: 11PM SATURDAY

NEWARK: 11:59PM WEDNESDAY

ZANESVILLE: 4PM FRIDAY