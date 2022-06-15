Longtime Zanesville Fire Chief Laid to Rest

DRESDEN, Oh – Retired Zanesville Fire Chief David Lacy was laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Services were held at Dresden United Methodist Church with firefights from across the area in attendance.

Lacy was a volunteer on the Dresden Fire Department and served on the Zanesville Fire Department for 31 years and was honored by local first responders who paid tribute with a firefighter’s ceremony.

Current Zanesville Fire Chief Jeff Bell says this is a tremendous loss, but Lacy’s legacy will live on through his fellow firefighters both present and future.

“He was my chief. He was my friend. The lasting impact he had was just, I think the influence that he had on the firefighters that he brought in, that he mentored. And then them passing on the traits that he so dearly embodied down to younger firefighters. So that’ll be his lasting legacy, ” Bell siad.

The church service was followed by a procession of fire apparatus and other emergency vehicles to Dresden Cemetery for a short graveside service.

Lacy is remembered for his humble and generous nature among other things, says Chief Bell.

“It’s hard to boil down to one thing. But, his humbleness and his giving nature. He didn’t want credit for anything. But he wanted to make sure everybody was taken care of. That’s what I would like them to remember,” he told us.

The community and fellow brothers and sisters within the fire service Lacy loved and served for so many years were able to celebrate his life and legacy despite the hot and humid day.

If you would like to honor Chief Lacy, memorial donations can be made in his name to the Dresden Fire Department at:

Dresden Fire Department: P.O. Box 687

Dresden, OH, 43821