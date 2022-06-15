ECM Offers a Tasty Fundraiser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry provides a variety of services to meet the needs of local families and often holds fundraising events to keep their programs rolling. ECM’s Youth Program Manager Dessie Craig talks about this week’s event that pairs staff members with youth to cook a fresh meal.

“Tomorrow’s event is called Eastside Chef Battle. So what it is, two staff members will go head-to-head in the kitchen, in a cook off. It’s our version of, kind of like ‘Chopped’ the TV show. So they will have ingredients, they will have a surprise ingredient and they will have to come up with a recipe,” Craig said.

Eastside’s youth program teaches life-skills, in a fun way, year-round and the ‘Chef Battle’ contest winners will determine what program the proceeds will fund. ECM Youth Program Participant Ava Ramos, who will be cooking in tomorrow’s contest, explained what she likes about Eastside’s Youth Program.

“I like being here because I get to spend time with my friends and there’s just fun activities here,” Ramos said. “So sometimes in the summer we like to go to swimming pools like Lake Park and Dresden or we just go on like, there’s just a lot of field trips.”

The public is invited to judge samples from the Chef Battle that will take place between 11 and 1, Thursday, June 16, at Eastside Community Ministry, through the youth entrance.