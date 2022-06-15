Updated on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT TODAY: Isolated Pop-Up Storm. Hot & Humid. High 95° (PM Heat Index 100° to 110°) TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 72° THURSDAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Hot & Humid. High 92° DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Heat Index Values will be into the low 100s this afternoon, with a slight chance for a pop-up storm. A chance for a pop-up storm to become strong to severe will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the concern.

It will be a warm and muggy overnight, along with some patchy fog. Skies will be mostly clear otherwise, as lows only drop into the low to mid 70s.

More heat and humidity will return on Thursday, with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be returning, with a cold front during the afternoon into the evening on Thursday. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible.

We will see cooler conditions moving in behind the front as we head into the end of the work week into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid 80s on Friday, and then fall into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and Father’s Day. Skies will be mostly sunny, along with much more comfortable humidity levels.

The heat and humidity will begin to return as we head into the new work week, as highs return to the mid 80s by Monday. Temperatures will then return to the lower 90s on Tuesday. Rain chances will be spotty on Monday, but more scattered rain and storms will be possible on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday and Stay Cool!