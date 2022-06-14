White Sox try to extend road win streak in matchup with the Tigers

Chicago White Sox (28-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (0-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -182, Tigers +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 15-18 record at home and a 24-36 record overall. The Tigers have gone 13-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 15-14 record in road games and a 28-31 record overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .301.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The White Sox have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBI for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 6-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 12 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 13-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .283 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Jake Burger: day-to-day (hand), Liam Hendriks: day-to-day (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.