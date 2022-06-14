United Way of MPM Presents Check to Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties presented a check to the Salvation Army to financially support their community initiatives.

United Way of MPM’s Executive Director Meg Deedrick explained the purpose of the $83,500 check and how the nonprofit reinvests their revenues back into the community.

“We have consistently partnered with the Salvation Army on three programs, of course the Community Shelter, the Hot Meal program and Housing and Utility assistance. All of those are in great demand right now and our increase in funding reflects that so that they can meet the community need,” Deedrick said.

The United Way of MPM and the Salvation Army have partnered for many years and have similar missions. Zanesville’s Salvation Army Ministry Assistant Seth Hall describes how the organization feels about receiving the assistance.

“It’s Tremendous, number one. I was blessed enough during the first couple months to be a part of the grant process and the conversations that take place. The coolest part to me about it was everything was focused on how we work within the community and other agencies and how we work with the United Way. It’s really exciting to have that level of collaboration for those in need in the community,” Hall said.

Both organizations work diligently to provide assistance to community members who are struggling financially.