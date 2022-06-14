OHSAA Announces Divisional Assignments For Winter Sports

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released its divisional assignments for the upcoming winter sports season, and a few of our local teams will be looking at new competition. Now, let’s take a look and see what teams will be on the move.



First for girls basketball, the Tri-Valley Scotties will be moving up to Division I while the trio of Cambridge, Morgan, and New Lexington all make the jump up to Division II. Also, the Lakewood Lancers and Meadowbrook Colts will slide down to Division III in girls basketball.

Now for boys basketball, the Zanesville Blue Devils will be moving down to Division II while the Morgan Raiders go from Division III to Division II. Also, the Heath Bulldogs will be competing in Division III next year.

Finally, the Licking Valley Panthers will be in Division I in bowling.