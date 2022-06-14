Public Hearing Will Discuss Natural Gas Distribution Rates

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will hold a public hearing to discuss a request by Columbia Gas to increase natural gas distribution rates.

Columbia Gas of Ohio is requesting a 21 percent increase in distribution rates to fund capital improvement projects and infrastructure replacement. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason is concerned about local economic implications and explained why the meeting is being held.

“The purpose of the meeting is to take comments on the proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio increase. Now it’s important to know that the PUCO regulates the distribution system and the rate of return. They no longer regulate the price. That’s for people to purchase through gas marketers and suppliers or on a standard service offer. So I’ll be giving testimony tomorrow with regard to the rate increase request by Columbia Gas,” Mason said.

The proposed rate increase will net Columbia Gas $221.4 Million in revenues. Mason feels that is too steep for Zanesville consumers and will be advocating for more affordable alternatives.

“So what I’m going to encourage is that the PUCO look at a much lower number. Something similar to the Ohio Consumers Council has recommended. Something like around $10 Million,” Mason said. “But most importantly, it’s important to know that even though Columbia Gas’ ‘statewide rates’ are Toledo, Cleveland, Columbus and Zanesville, the problem is Zanesville has twice the poverty rate and half the income.”

Mason stressed that the PUCO’s use of ‘statewide rates’ overlook the economically impoverished communities in southeastern Ohio and impacts them disproportionately, in a negative way.

The public meeting will be held at 6p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Zanesville City Council Chamber.