We saw severe weather move through our area late last night and early Tuesday morning.

In some areas this morning locally you’ll find downed branches and even some debris in the roadways.

American Electric Power is also reporting several power outages caused by those storms.

Here is the numbers

Muskingum: 10,260

Morgan: 2,855

Guernsey: 1,008

Perry: 330

Coshocton: 6,961

Noble: 51

Licking: 9,782

American Electric Power has no estimated time for restoration of services.