New Wildlife Officer in Morgan County

Morgan County has a new Ohio Wildlife Officer according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Ben Smith is a 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy. He previously served in Brown County and as an at-large officer in southeast Ohio.

Originally from Perry County, Officer Smith is a 2015 graduate of Sheridan High School in Thornville. Officer Smith graduated from Hocking College in 2018 with a degree in wildlife management. In 2019, Officer Smith graduated from the Central Ohio Technical College police academy. In his spare time, Officer Smith enjoys hiking, hunting, fishing, and birding.

Officer Smith replaces Ohio Wildlife Officer Todd Stewart, who retired in 2021 after more than 32 years of service.

As a wildlife officer, Officer Smith has statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. He also contributes to public safety both locally and in Ohio’s vast outdoors.

Each year, Ohio’s wildlife officers speak to clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife surveys, and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

