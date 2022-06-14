Healthy Heat Safety Advice

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With this week’s heat indexes forecasted to climb well above 100 degrees, the Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department urges everyone to be aware of heat illness. Health Department Director Dr. Jack Butterfield discusses the dangers of heat illness and how to protect yourself from it.

“There are basically three levels. There is heat cramps, there’s heat exhaustion and there is heat stroke. Heat cramps are fairly common. You lose a large amount of fluid, you lose electrolytes. Your large muscles need the electrolytes, potassium and calcium to function properly. When you lose those rapidly, you tend to get cramps in the large muscles,” Butterfield said. “Heat exhaustion is excessive loss of fluids and electrolytes to the point where you feel faint. You feel nauseated. You feel dizzy. Your body aches.”

Butterfield added that heat stroke occurs when your body stops responding to the heat. It stops sweating, produces a high fever, turns red and produces a rapid pulse rate.

Not everyone can avoid long exposures to heat but they can combat heat illness by planning ahead, such as spending time in an air conditioned public library.

“So they have to stay very well hydrated. Wear a hat, wear light colored clothing. Cool off as often as you can. Even if it means with cool water, cool mist or even a hose. But you want to try to cool off as frequently as possible,” Butterfield said. “If you show any of those signs of the heat illness that I have described, such as the heat cramps, heat exhaustion, you need to get into a cool environment right away. And You need to stay well hydrated.”

The best way to stay hydrated is with water. Sports drinks are an acceptable alternative and applying sunscreen will prevent burning.

The elderly, the youth, and people with medical conditions are the most susceptible and Butterfield encourages people to check on their friends, neighbors and pets to see if they need help during these hot days.