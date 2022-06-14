EMA Discussed Needs with County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency met with the County Commissioners to discuss some of the requests the agency needs to address. EMA Director Jeff Jadwin detailed some of the needs that multiple county agencies have such as 378 Multi Agency Radio Communication System radios.

“MARCS is in the middle of an upgrade that requires that all radios have to be reprogrammed at a cost of $228.75 per radio. The departments just don’t have that kind of funding to throw into this right now. So I was able to deal with the commissioners and they are going to provide $150 per radio towards that cost,” Jadwin said.

The commissioners also approved a one year contract to maintain the county’s disaster sirens.

Jadwin explained that a 30-year-old firefighter training tool called the Smokehouse is being replaced by an inflatable unit that is much more portable.

“We don’t need the old trailer anymore,” Jadwin said. “So the trailer was bought by the ABC Wilson Fund but it was put in the name of the commissioners. So I have to have permission from the commissioners to offer the trailer for sale on govdeals.com. And then they agreed that the money would be returned to the ABC Wilson Fund.”

Jadwin noted that he had been busy all morning assessing storm damage and dealing with power outages, in various county buildings, due to the overnight storms. He encourages anyone who has weather related property damage to report the details to the Muskingum County EMA.